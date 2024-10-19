Inspire Advisors LLC Sells 1,008 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Inspire Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,008 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IP. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in International Paper by 1,896.7% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 210,215 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,599,000 after buying an additional 199,687 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in International Paper during the fourth quarter valued at $178,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in International Paper during the first quarter valued at $1,312,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in International Paper during the first quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Czech National Bank raised its position in International Paper by 0.5% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 60,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Get International Paper alerts:

International Paper Stock Up 0.3 %

IP opened at $46.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.47 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. International Paper has a 12 month low of $31.76 and a 12 month high of $50.68.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 2.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that International Paper will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. International Paper’s payout ratio is presently 377.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on International Paper from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Argus upgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on International Paper from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on International Paper in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $48.70 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.46.

Get Our Latest Analysis on IP

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kathryn D. Sullivan sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.08, for a total value of $28,848.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,872,475.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Kathryn D. Sullivan sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.08, for a total value of $28,848.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,872,475.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Clay R. Ellis sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.83, for a total value of $439,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,832 shares in the company, valued at $2,433,296.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,440 shares of company stock valued at $934,142 over the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About International Paper

(Free Report)

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.