Inspire Advisors LLC Sells 222 Shares of Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN)

Inspire Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,819 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hawkins were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HWKN. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hawkins in the 1st quarter valued at $31,504,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Hawkins by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 360,714 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,825,000 after purchasing an additional 66,109 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Hawkins by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,516,717 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $106,807,000 after purchasing an additional 62,224 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Hawkins by 116.9% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 104,537 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,049,000 after purchasing an additional 56,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hawkins during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,741,000. Institutional investors own 69.71% of the company’s stock.

Hawkins Stock Performance

NASDAQ HWKN opened at $126.55 on Friday. Hawkins, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.64 and a 1 year high of $135.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.25, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $123.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.96.

Hawkins Increases Dividend

Hawkins ( NASDAQ:HWKN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.37. Hawkins had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The firm had revenue of $255.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hawkins, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from Hawkins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, BWS Financial lowered shares of Hawkins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday.

Hawkins Company Profile

Hawkins, Inc operates as a specialty chemical and ingredients company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

