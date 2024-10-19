Inspire Advisors LLC Sells 463 Shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Inspire Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 463 shares during the quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in AerCap were worth $580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in AerCap by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 4,080,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $354,599,000 after acquiring an additional 10,670 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in AerCap by 12.6% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,860,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,423,000 after buying an additional 208,407 shares in the last quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP bought a new position in AerCap in the first quarter valued at approximately $94,062,000. AGF Management Ltd. lifted its stake in AerCap by 35.4% in the second quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 1,068,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,579,000 after buying an additional 279,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in AerCap by 37.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 998,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,783,000 after buying an additional 274,558 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AER. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of AerCap in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of AerCap from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of AerCap from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.71.

AerCap Price Performance

Shares of AER opened at $97.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.83. AerCap Holdings has a 1-year low of $57.84 and a 1-year high of $99.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.60. AerCap had a net margin of 42.02% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that AerCap Holdings will post 11.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AerCap Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. AerCap’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.51%.

AerCap Company Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

