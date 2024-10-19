Integris Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 655 Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Integris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 22.3% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $204,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 158.0% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC now owns 4,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 14.6% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VUG traded up $2.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $392.18. 652,825 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 995,413. The business’s 50 day moving average is $376.80 and its 200-day moving average is $363.80. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $260.65 and a 12-month high of $393.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.