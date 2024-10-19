Integris Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 655 Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Integris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 22.3% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $204,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 158.0% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC now owns 4,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 14.6% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period.
Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA VUG traded up $2.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $392.18. 652,825 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 995,413. The business’s 50 day moving average is $376.80 and its 200-day moving average is $363.80. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $260.65 and a 12-month high of $393.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.
Vanguard Growth ETF Profile
Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Growth ETF
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Misses and Beats: 3 Stocks That Are Moving Markets Right Now
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Cisco on the Rise: AI Potential and Analyst Upgrades Drive Gains
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/14 – 10/18
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.