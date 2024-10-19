Integris Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Integris Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,163 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 163 shares during the quarter. Integris Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Xcel Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in Xcel Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new position in Xcel Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in Xcel Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Xcel Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.57.

XEL stock traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.07. 3,651,774 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,148,130. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.97. Xcel Energy Inc. has a one year low of $46.79 and a one year high of $65.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.50.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.548 per share. This is a positive change from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is currently 65.77%.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

