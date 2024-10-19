Integris Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Integris Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,996 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Integris Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Integris Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TIAA Trust National Association grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 5,008,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,230,000 after acquiring an additional 39,797 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,629,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,364,000 after buying an additional 75,363 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 1,189,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,694,000 after buying an additional 7,504 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.0% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 985,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,483,000 after buying an additional 72,631 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 918,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,346,000 after buying an additional 44,711 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ ESGD traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.40. 165,207 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 271,716. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.38. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $65.74 and a 12-month high of $85.04. The firm has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.86.

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

