Integris Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,115 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Integris Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 101,528 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 8.0% of Integris Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Integris Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $28,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Clean Yield Group grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12,400.0% in the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 376.0% in the second quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 53.8% in the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at $34,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $288.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,822,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,008,998. The company has a market capitalization of $433.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $202.44 and a 12 month high of $289.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $278.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $267.78.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.