Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Trading Down 2.6% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) traded down 2.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $21.74 and last traded at $22.08. 27,648,588 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 58,805,777 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Intel to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Intel from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Intel from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Hsbc Global Res cut Intel from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.92.

Get Intel alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on INTC

Intel Trading Up 1.5 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $96.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 1.03.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.92 billion. Intel had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 1.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. Research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.16 per share, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,576. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INTC. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the third quarter worth approximately $938,000. Schubert & Co bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 60,665 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 18,488 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 317,633 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $7,452,000 after purchasing an additional 93,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Net Worth Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the third quarter worth $313,000. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.