International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Stock Price Down 0.6% – Time to Sell?

International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $230.52 and last traded at $231.51. 791,457 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 4,176,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at $232.88.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $182.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $209.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.06.

The company has a market cap of $213.14 billion, a PE ratio of 26.22, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.27. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 40.59%. The firm had revenue of $15.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.65%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 164.0% in the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines by 37.0% in the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 58.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

