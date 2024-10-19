International Frontier Resources (CVE:IFR) Sets New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

International Frontier Resources Co. (CVE:IFR – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 8000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

International Frontier Resources Stock Down 20.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.43. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.52 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.05 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.06.

International Frontier Resources (CVE:IFR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter.

About International Frontier Resources

International Frontier Resources Corporation acquires, develops, exploits, and produces oil and natural gas in Mexico, Canada, and the United States. The company has oil and natural gas interests in the Central Mackenzie Valley, Northwest Territories, Canada; and owns mineral titles covering an area of approximate 15,200 acres located in Northwest Montana.

