Internet Computer Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $3.80 Billion (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 19th. In the last week, Internet Computer has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Internet Computer has a market cap of $3.80 billion and approximately $36.32 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Internet Computer coin can currently be purchased for approximately $8.03 or 0.00011783 BTC on exchanges.

Internet Computer uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 524,693,908 coins and its circulating supply is 472,585,225 coins. Internet Computer’s official website is internetcomputer.org. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet Computer’s official message board is forum.dfinity.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Computer (ICP) represents a significant advancement in the field of blockchain technology, aiming to decentralise the internet by enabling a scalable, secure, and efficient platform for running applications and services directly on the blockchain. It was developed by the DFINITY Foundation, under the leadership of Dominic Williams, to challenge the current internet infrastructure and offer an alternative that reduces reliance on centralised cloud services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Computer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Internet Computer using one of the exchanges listed above.

