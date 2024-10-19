Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Sold by Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC lowered its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 17.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,397 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 286 shares during the quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,868,620 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,319,358,000 after purchasing an additional 493,126 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,284,269 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,907,079,000 after purchasing an additional 73,634 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,488,343 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,791,253,000 after purchasing an additional 198,483 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,398,193 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,066,837,000 after purchasing an additional 70,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,981,297 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $881,380,000 after purchasing an additional 30,449 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ISRG shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $503.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research set a $535.00 target price on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $503.75.

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $521.15 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $254.85 and a 12-month high of $523.34. The firm has a market cap of $184.85 billion, a PE ratio of 94.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $483.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $437.79.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.24. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 27.65%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $458.13, for a total transaction of $641,382.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 2,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.30, for a total transaction of $1,304,631.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,441,507.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $458.13, for a total value of $641,382.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,120 shares of company stock valued at $25,528,753 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

