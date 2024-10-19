Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Price Target Increased to $525.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $475.00 to $525.00 in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ISRG. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $525.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $430.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $538.00 price target (up previously from $495.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $495.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $503.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $521.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $184.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.07, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.39. Intuitive Surgical has a 12 month low of $254.85 and a 12 month high of $523.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $483.85 and its 200 day moving average is $437.79.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.60, for a total transaction of $167,921.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,458,979.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.60, for a total transaction of $167,921.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,458,979.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 2,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.30, for a total transaction of $1,304,631.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,441,507.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,120 shares of company stock worth $25,528,753. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 140.0% during the third quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 60 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the first quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 415.4% during the second quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 380.0% during the first quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

