Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP) Shares Sold by Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC

Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 39.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,240 shares during the quarter. Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Net Worth Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 813,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,798,000 after purchasing an additional 5,041 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.9% during the third quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 575,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,874,000 after purchasing an additional 65,656 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 926,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,141,000 after buying an additional 19,440 shares during the period. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 119,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after buying an additional 8,695 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

BSCP remained flat at $20.67 on Friday. 723,676 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 851,832. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.53. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $20.08 and a 52-week high of $20.71.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a $0.069 dividend. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

Featured Articles

