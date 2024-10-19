Invesco Short Duration Bond ETF (BATS:ISDB) Plans $0.11 Dividend

Invesco Short Duration Bond ETF (BATS:ISDB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 17th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be given a dividend of 0.1085 per share on Friday, October 25th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 21st.

Invesco Short Duration Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco Short Duration Bond ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.14. 4,274 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.94.

Invesco Short Duration Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Short Duration Bond ETF (ISDB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. ISBD is an actively managed fund that holds various fixed income securities of any rating while maintaining a portfolio maturity and duration between one and three years. ISDB was launched on Dec 9, 2022 and is managed by Invesco.

