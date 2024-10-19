Invesco Short Duration Bond ETF (BATS:ISDB) Plans $0.11 Dividend

Invesco Short Duration Bond ETF (BATS:ISDB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 17th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be given a dividend of 0.1085 per share on Friday, October 25th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 21st.
Invesco Short Duration Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of Invesco Short Duration Bond ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.14. 4,274 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.94.
Invesco Short Duration Bond ETF Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco Short Duration Bond ETF
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Misses and Beats: 3 Stocks That Are Moving Markets Right Now
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Cisco on the Rise: AI Potential and Analyst Upgrades Drive Gains
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/14 – 10/18
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Short Duration Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Short Duration Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.