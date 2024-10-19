Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,469,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,002 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 1.36% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $105,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 149.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter valued at $61,000.

NYSEARCA SPLV traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.13. 1,100,618 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,887,358. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.85 and its 200-day moving average is $67.24. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $57.35 and a 12-month high of $73.32.

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

