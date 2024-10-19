Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) Stake Reduced by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 144,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,096 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.15% of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF worth $6,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the second quarter worth $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the second quarter worth $73,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 21.7% in the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 412.2% in the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the second quarter worth $97,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF stock opened at $48.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.82. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.74 and a fifty-two week high of $48.56.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

