Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ) Position Lifted by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,117,887 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,488 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 2.50% of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF worth $114,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XMHQ. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 31.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,603,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,719,000 after buying an additional 1,090,518 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,073,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,108,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 1,577.0% in the 1st quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 441,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,635,000 after acquiring an additional 415,583 shares during the period. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $41,882,000.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:XMHQ traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $105.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 185,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,386. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 12 month low of $75.29 and a 12 month high of $110.61. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.97.

About Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

