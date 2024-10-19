Investec Group (LON:INVP) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Investec Group (LON:INVP – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 560.20 ($7.32) and traded as high as GBX 602.50 ($7.87). Investec Group shares last traded at GBX 598 ($7.81), with a volume of 458,274 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Investec Group from GBX 540 ($7.05) to GBX 660 ($8.62) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th.

Get Investec Group alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Investec Group

Investec Group Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Investec Group

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 577.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 561.05. The company has a market capitalization of £3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 897.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.05.

In other news, insider Stephen Koseff sold 31,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 591 ($7.72), for a total value of £189,090.45 ($246,918.84). Over the last quarter, insiders sold 326,375 shares of company stock valued at $264,268,180. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Investec Group

(Get Free Report)

Investec Group engages in the provision of various financial products and services in South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides private banking services; wealth services, including wealth and portfolio management, stockbroking, and offshore and retirement investment, and intergenerational wealth solutions; savings accounts; personal and property financing, and finance for practice; and insurance solutions covering severe illness, disability, life, mortgage and income protection, and business overloads.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Investec Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investec Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.