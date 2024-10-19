IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $12.30, but opened at $11.71. IonQ shares last traded at $12.32, with a volume of 3,801,652 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IONQ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of IonQ in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of IonQ from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on IonQ from $11.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on IonQ from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

IonQ Trading Up 6.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.02 and a beta of 2.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.11.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. IonQ had a negative return on equity of 34.02% and a negative net margin of 525.13%. The firm had revenue of $11.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 106.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that IonQ, Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at IonQ

In other IonQ news, CRO Rima Alameddine sold 9,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total transaction of $115,735.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 638,908 shares in the company, valued at $7,488,001.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,125 shares of company stock worth $377,660. Corporate insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IonQ

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IONQ. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of IonQ by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,906,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,864,000 after buying an additional 193,924 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of IonQ by 283.1% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 112,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 82,891 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IonQ in the 1st quarter valued at $420,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of IonQ by 126.7% during the 1st quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 357,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,566,000 after purchasing an additional 199,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of IonQ by 1,598.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,084,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961,909 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.42% of the company’s stock.

About IonQ

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and Google’s Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

