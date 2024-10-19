iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Bought by BlueDrive Global Investors LLP

BlueDrive Global Investors LLP increased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 46.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,079 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 19.7% of BlueDrive Global Investors LLP’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. BlueDrive Global Investors LLP’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $16,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. 49 Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22.4% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $93.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,258,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,481,117. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.73 billion, a PE ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $82.42 and a 1 year high of $101.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.93.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.3128 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

