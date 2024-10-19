iShares Breakthrough Environmental Solutions ETF (NASDAQ:ETEC) Trading Up 0.2% – Here’s Why

iShares Breakthrough Environmental Solutions ETF (NASDAQ:ETEC – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $20.65 and last traded at $20.65. 1 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 554 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.60.

iShares Breakthrough Environmental Solutions ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 1.28.

About iShares Breakthrough Environmental Solutions ETF

The iShares Breakthrough Environmental Solutions ETF (ETEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of global companies involved in breakthrough innovations addressing climate transition. The fund selects stocks by utilizing an Adoption Curve that contributes to a companys aggregate score (sum of revenue earned from green technology and product innovation score) ETEC was launched on Mar 28, 2023 and is managed by BlackRock.

