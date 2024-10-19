iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) Holdings Raised by Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC grew its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,511 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ICVT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,094,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,079,000 after purchasing an additional 138,493 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $80,458,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 162.9% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 729,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,367,000 after buying an additional 452,039 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 503,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,563,000 after acquiring an additional 38,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 484,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,078,000 after acquiring an additional 34,749 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of ICVT stock opened at $84.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.68. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.43 and a twelve month high of $58.18.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Convertible Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.1528 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

