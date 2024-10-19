iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Holdings Lifted by Ellenbecker Investment Group

Ellenbecker Investment Group grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 385,191 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,293 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 42.0% of Ellenbecker Investment Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Ellenbecker Investment Group’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $222,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 321.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period.

Shares of IVV stock opened at $587.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $566.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $545.08. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $411.02 and a 1-year high of $588.93. The firm has a market cap of $506.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

