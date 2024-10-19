iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Position Boosted by Accurate Wealth Management LLC

Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,402 shares during the quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 407.5% in the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $118.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $85.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.57. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $87.32 and a 52 week high of $120.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

