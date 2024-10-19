iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Bought by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,358 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $14,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 13,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,419,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 203,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,773,000 after acquiring an additional 10,437 shares in the last quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 776,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,823,000 after purchasing an additional 28,615 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 18.0% in the third quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,933,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of IJR opened at $118.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $85.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $114.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.57. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $87.32 and a 52-week high of $120.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.