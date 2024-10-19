iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Purchased by Fusion Family Wealth LLC

Fusion Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 165,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Fusion Family Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Fusion Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $19,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sonoma Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 99.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sonoma Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 31,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. CHB Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,432,000. Ellenbecker Investment Group lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 128,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,052,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,911,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $118.55. The company had a trading volume of 474,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,780,667. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $87.32 and a 12-month high of $120.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $114.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.51.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.