iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Shares Acquired by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 334,926 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,570 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $15,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IUSB. Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $11,341,000. RHS Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 31.7% during the first quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 25,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 6,054 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network raised its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 61.7% in the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 11,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 4,240 shares in the last quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 78.6% in the first quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 700,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,602,000 after acquiring an additional 308,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sovereign Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,646,000 after acquiring an additional 18,160 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock opened at $46.35 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.77. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $42.56 and a 12-month high of $47.44.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1569 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.