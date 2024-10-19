iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) Shares Sold by Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC

Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Free Report) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,300 shares during the quarter. iShares Global Healthcare ETF comprises 1.4% of Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of iShares Global Healthcare ETF worth $4,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 66,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 16,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 144.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $374,000. Finally, Carnegie Investment Counsel acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $211,000.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IXJ stock traded up $0.63 on Friday, hitting $97.57. 160,474 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,350. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $98.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 0.56. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a twelve month low of $77.96 and a twelve month high of $101.31.

About iShares Global Healthcare ETF

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

