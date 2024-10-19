iShares Global Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:JXI) Share Price Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

iShares Global Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:JXI – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $63.71 and traded as high as $71.41. iShares Global Utilities ETF shares last traded at $70.65, with a volume of 8,938 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of $149.10 million, a PE ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.80.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global Utilities ETF by 128.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 69,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,092,000 after acquiring an additional 39,005 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Utilities ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $291,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,363,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $239,000.

iShares Global Utilities ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Utilities Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Utilities Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index and measures the performance of companies that the Index provider deems to be part of the utilities sector of the economy.

