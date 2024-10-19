iShares iBonds Oct 2033 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBIJ) Trading Down 0.3% – Should You Sell?

iShares iBonds Oct 2033 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBIJ – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $25.80 and last traded at $25.83. 1,395 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 3,166 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.90.

iShares iBonds Oct 2033 Term TIPS ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares iBonds Oct 2033 Term TIPS ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares iBonds Oct 2033 Term TIPS ETF stock. ARK & TLK Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Oct 2033 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBIJ – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,040 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,703 shares during the quarter. iShares iBonds Oct 2033 Term TIPS ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of ARK & TLK Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. ARK & TLK Investments LLC owned 10.67% of iShares iBonds Oct 2033 Term TIPS ETF worth $1,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About iShares iBonds Oct 2033 Term TIPS ETF

The iShares iBonds Oct 2033 Term TIPS ETF (IBIJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities maturing between January and October 2033. The fund will terminate in October 2033 IBIJ was launched on Sep 19, 2023 and is issued by BlackRock.

