iShares International High Yield Bond ETF (BATS:HYXU) Stock Price Up 0.6% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of iShares International High Yield Bond ETF (BATS:HYXU – Get Free Report) were up 0.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $51.45 and last traded at $51.41. Approximately 2,819 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $51.12.

iShares International High Yield Bond ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.64 and a 200 day moving average of $49.96.

About iShares International High Yield Bond ETF

The iShares International High Yield Bond ETF (HYXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index comprised of high yield bonds from developed markets ex-US Dollar. HYXU was launched on Apr 3, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

