iShares LifePath Target Date 2035 ETF (NYSEARCA:ITDC) Shares Down 0.2% – Should You Sell?

iShares LifePath Target Date 2035 ETF (NYSEARCA:ITDC – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $30.93 and last traded at $30.93. 13,479 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 158% from the average session volume of 5,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.00.

iShares LifePath Target Date 2035 ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.48 and its 200 day moving average is $29.36.

iShares LifePath Target Date 2035 ETF Company Profile

The iShares LifePath Target Date 2035 ETF USD (ITDC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target date asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that invests in equity, fixed income, and money market ETFs using an asset allocation strategy that shifts exposure as the target retirement date approaches.

