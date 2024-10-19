iShares LifePath Target Date 2065 ETF (NYSEARCA:ITDI) Stock Price Down 0% – What’s Next?

iShares LifePath Target Date 2065 ETF (NYSEARCA:ITDI – Get Free Report) were down 0% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $32.29 and last traded at $32.29. Approximately 450 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 1,897 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.31.

iShares LifePath Target Date 2065 ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.31.

iShares LifePath Target Date 2065 ETF Company Profile

The iShares LifePath Target Date 2065 ETF (ITDI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target date asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that invests in equity, fixed income, and money market ETFs using an asset allocation strategy that shifts exposure as the target retirement date approaches.

