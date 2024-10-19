iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Stock Position Raised by Cobblestone Asset Management LLC

Cobblestone Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,781 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF accounts for about 3.5% of Cobblestone Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $5,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. PSI Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2,289.5% during the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 254.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MBB stock opened at $94.13 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $85.28 and a 1 year high of $96.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.99.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.3177 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

