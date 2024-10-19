iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Acquired by Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 1.9% of Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $81.95 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $65.68 and a 1 year high of $84.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.08.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

