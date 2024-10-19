iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Acquired by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,445 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64,772 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $17,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Davis Capital Management acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 176.2% during the third quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 44.6% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Shares of BATS:EFG opened at $105.09 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $85.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $105.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.29. The company has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

