iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 20.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 20,384 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $5,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWJ. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 3,584.9% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 20,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 410.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 115,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,227,000 after purchasing an additional 92,716 shares in the last quarter. Seven Mile Advisory raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 8.7% during the second quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 4,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 43.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Japan ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EWJ opened at $70.13 on Friday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.20 and a fifty-two week high of $73.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.11. The stock has a market cap of $17.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.73.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.