iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Shares Sold by ST Germain D J Co. Inc.

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. cut its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 346 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. owned 0.08% of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF worth $4,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Williams Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,838,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 151,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,306,000 after acquiring an additional 66,567 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1,366.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,173,000 after acquiring an additional 47,815 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,526,000. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,250,000.

Get iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DSI traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $110.41. 42,590 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,841. The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 1.09. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 52-week low of $77.47 and a 52-week high of $110.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $106.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.17.

About iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.