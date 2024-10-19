iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Stock Holdings Decreased by KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 845 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $2,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $346,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 233,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWB opened at $320.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $224.41 and a twelve month high of $321.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $308.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $297.25.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

