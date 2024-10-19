iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Purchased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,625,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,388 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Raymond James & Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.99% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $985,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,847,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,645,057,000 after purchasing an additional 66,923 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,924,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,066,189,000 after acquiring an additional 60,668 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,216,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $807,910,000 after acquiring an additional 84,663 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,180,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $794,940,000 after purchasing an additional 10,021 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,664,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $606,585,000 after purchasing an additional 54,272 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $2.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $382.82. 791,567 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,323,578. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $256.01 and a 52-week high of $384.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $367.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $355.01. The firm has a market cap of $101.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

