iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by NovaPoint Capital LLC

NovaPoint Capital LLC lessened its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 15.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,946 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $4,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 27,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares during the last quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Family CFO Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Net Worth Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $419,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 38,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $382.93 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $256.01 and a 12-month high of $384.66. The company has a market capitalization of $101.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $367.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $355.01.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

