iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Stratos Investment Management LLC

Stratos Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 12.0% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 9,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,992,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 3,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth $490,000. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

IWM stock opened at $225.65 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.26. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $161.67 and a 1 year high of $228.63.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.