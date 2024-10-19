iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Sold by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. reduced its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 153,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,406 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $13,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paladin Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 120.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $90.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $64.66 and a 1 year high of $90.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.38.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

