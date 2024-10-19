iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Shares Purchased by KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 76.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,032 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,209 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $5,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWS. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth $32,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $134.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.97. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $97.40 and a 12 month high of $134.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $129.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.67.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

