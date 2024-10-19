iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX) Stock Position Lessened by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. cut its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,314,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 337,626 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF comprises about 7.8% of First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. owned 21.89% of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF worth $513,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWX. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,000. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 251,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the first quarter worth $209,000. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 40.6% during the first quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 123,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,469,000 after buying an additional 35,799 shares during the period. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 207,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,864,000 after buying an additional 5,221 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWX opened at $83.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.95. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $62.08 and a twelve month high of $83.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 0.63.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

