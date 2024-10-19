iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Sold by KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC cut its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,929 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $13,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IVE. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 289.5% in the 1st quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 50.0% during the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $200.74 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $147.23 and a twelve month high of $201.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $194.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.21. The firm has a market cap of $35.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

