iShares U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk Factor ETF (BATS:FIBR) Stock Price Down 0.2% – Time to Sell?

iShares U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk Factor ETF (BATS:FIBR – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $87.89 and last traded at $87.89. Approximately 352 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $88.06.

iShares U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk Factor ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.55.

iShares U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk Factor ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.3738 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk Factor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk Factor ETF (FIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index composed of USD-denominated bonds and Treasury futures. The index seeks to equalize exposure to interest rate risk and credit risk. FIBR was launched on Feb 24, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

