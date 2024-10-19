iShares U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk Factor ETF (BATS:FIBR) Stock Price Down 0.2% – Time to Sell?

iShares U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk Factor ETF (BATS:FIBR – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $87.89 and last traded at $87.89. Approximately 352 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $88.06.
iShares U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk Factor ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.55.
iShares U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk Factor ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.3738 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk Factor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.
iShares U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk Factor ETF Company Profile
The iShares U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk Factor ETF (FIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index composed of USD-denominated bonds and Treasury futures. The index seeks to equalize exposure to interest rate risk and credit risk. FIBR was launched on Feb 24, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk Factor ETF
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Misses and Beats: 3 Stocks That Are Moving Markets Right Now
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Cisco on the Rise: AI Potential and Analyst Upgrades Drive Gains
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/14 – 10/18
Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.