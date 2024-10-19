Isuzu Motors (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZY – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.42 and traded as low as $12.81. Isuzu Motors shares last traded at $13.07, with a volume of 70,950 shares traded.

Isuzu Motors Trading Up 0.1 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.05 and a 200 day moving average of $13.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.07.

Isuzu Motors (OTCMKTS:ISUZY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter. Isuzu Motors had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 11.49%.

Isuzu Motors Company Profile

Isuzu Motors Limited manufactures and sells commercial vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and diesel engines and components worldwide. Its products include heavy and medium duty trucks and buses, and light-duty trucks; passenger pickup vehicles, pickup trucks, and SUVs; and marine and industrial engines.

