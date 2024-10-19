Jaguar Mining (TSE:JAG) Stock Price Down 0.2% – Here’s What Happened

Jaguar Mining Inc. (TSE:JAG – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$4.76 and last traded at C$4.86. 67,365 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 63,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.87.

Separately, Ventum Financial upped their price target on shares of Jaguar Mining from C$2.75 to C$4.50 in a report on Thursday, August 29th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$406.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$5.02 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Jaguar Mining (TSE:JAG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.23 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$61.27 million during the quarter. Jaguar Mining had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 21.25%. As a group, analysts expect that Jaguar Mining Inc. will post 0.4742807 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Jonathan Victor Hill sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.80, for a total value of C$28,488.75. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,000 shares of company stock valued at $153,545. 55.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Jaguar Mining Inc, a junior gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold mineral properties in Brazil. The company’s principal assets include the Turmalina Gold Mine Complex and Caeté Gold Mine Complex with mineral claims covering an area of approximately 56,000 hectares located in the Iron Quadrangle in the state of Minas Gerais.

